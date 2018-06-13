Colts' Anthony Walker: Carted off practice field Wednesday
Walker was carted off the practice field Wednesday with an undisclosed injury, Mike Wells of ESPN reports.
The exact location and severity of the injury are unclear, though Walker appeared to suffer the injury while providing run support during a drill. The fact that he was carted off is obviously concerning, but more information should be provided after he undergoes additional testing over the next few hours.
