Walker (ankle) is active for Sunday's matchup against the Browns.
The 25-year-old linebacker hasn't yet missed a start in 2020, but a sudden appearance on the injury report this week put his status in question for Sunday's matchup against the Browns. Walker was able to improve from non-participation to partial practice participation between Thursday and Friday, and he has since been cleared by the Colts' medical staff. Walker sits just two tackles behind Darius Leonard (27) for the team lead heading into Week 5.
