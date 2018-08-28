Colts' Anthony Walker: Could retake practice field Monday
Walker (groin) could make his return to the practice field as soon as Monday, Stephen Holder of The Athletic Indiana reports.
Walker remains in contention to start at middle linebacker for the Colts this season, but his extended time missed due to injury has likely hurt his chances of securing it. He may be able to make a small run at it beginning in practice next week, but he will need to prove healthy to rejoin practice.
