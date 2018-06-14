Colts' Anthony Walker: Dealing with concussion
Walker is in concussion protocol after being carted off the practice field Wednesday, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.
After being carted off following some incidental contact in practice Wednesday, Walker has officially been diagnosed with a concussion. He'll need to be clear of all concussion-related symptoms before being able to return to the practice field, but the Colts will likely be overly cautious with Walker given that training camp is still over a month away.
