Walker was added to the Colts' injury report Friday with a shoulder issue and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans.

While sliding over to weakside linebacker in place of Darius Leonard (concussion) the past two games, Walker has been a top-flight IDP option, racking up 24 tackles (19 solo) and a sack between the contests. With Leonard already ruled out for Sunday, Walker's availability will be of great import for fantasy managers that may have been thinking about using him this week. Given that Walker still managed to practice fully Friday, it's probably more likely than not that he ends up playing.