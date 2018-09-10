Colts' Anthony Walker: Five tackles in Sunday's loss
Walker had five total tackles and a QB hit in Sunday's loss to the Bengals.
He played just 23 snaps (42 percent of the defense's plays), however. He was likely eased back into action after missing a month during the preseason due to a hamstring injury. However, it's worth watching his snap count as backup Skai Moore had an impressive preseason (although Moore struggled in pass coverage Sunday).
