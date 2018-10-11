Colts' Anthony Walker: Full practice participant
Walker (concussion) worked at full speed in Thursday's practice.
Walker still hasn't cleared the league's concussion protocol, but a full practice is a good sign toward playing Sunday versus the Jets, although Friday's practice will show the most about his ability to suit up. The second-year pro has 36 tackles, one sack and one interception through five games.
