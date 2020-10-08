Walker (ankle) missed Thursday's practice session, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
The 25-year-old linebacker popped up on the injury report this week, though further information on the issue is not expected to come until Friday when coach Frank Reich next speaks to reporters. Walker just racked up a season-high 11 tackles in a win against the Bears, providing him with an updated average of 7.3 tackles per game since the beginning of his breakout 2018 campaign. If Walker proves unable to suit up for Week 5, third-year man Zaire Franklin would be in line for snaps at middle linebacker against the Browns.
