Colts' Anthony Walker: Huge tackling day in loss
Walker notched 10 tackles (seven solo) during Sunday's 30-20 loss to the Panthers.
Walker had a busy day against Carolina's run-happy offense, recording his second double-digit tackling performance of the season. The third-year pro is a serviceable IDP asset in favorable matchups, though he lacks any notable upside as a pass rusher.
