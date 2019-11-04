Walker notched 10 tackles (seven solo) during Sunday's 30-20 loss to the Panthers.

Walker had a busy day against Carolina's run-happy offense, recording his second double-digit tackling performance of the season. The third-year pro is a serviceable IDP asset in favorable matchups, though he lacks any notable upside as a pass rusher.

