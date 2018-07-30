Walker (concussion) exited Sunday's practice early due to a groin injury, Mike Chappell of CBS 4 Indianapolis reports.

The good news is that Walker appears fully recovered from a concussion suffered in June. That being said, if Walker, who has been working with the first-team at middle linebacker thus far at training camp, is out for an extended period of time, it could spell trouble for an already-thin Colts linebackers corps. The severity of the injury is not yet known, so there will be hope that it is simply a tweak. As long as Walker is out, expect Darius Leonard to see additional reps with the first-team defense.

