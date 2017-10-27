Colts' Anthony Walker Jr.: Full participant Thursday
Walker (hamstring) was a full participant in practice Thursday.
Walker has only played two games so far this season as the rookie continues to battle hamstring injuries. Should he be cleared to play Sunday, look for the linebacker to play exclusively on special teams.
