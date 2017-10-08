Play

Walker (suffered) a hamstring injury and did not return to Sunday's victory over the 49ers, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Walker had not practiced until this week since sustaining a hamstring injury in the season opener, and may have re-aggravated the injury. The rookie fifth-round was ruled out shortly after exiting in the second half.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories