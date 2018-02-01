Colts' Anthony Walker Jr.: Limited role in rookie season
Walker totaled 22 tackles (11 solo) across 10 games with the Colts in 2017.
Walker was active for only two games in the first half of the season but managed to earn a pair of starts to finish the year. The rookie fifth-round pick had 19 tackles over the final three weeks of the season, and could have a chance to earn an increased role in 2018 with starting linebacker Jon Bostic headed for free agency.
