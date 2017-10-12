Colts' Anthony Walker Jr.: Not practicing Thursday
Walker (hamstring) did not participate in practice Thursday.
Walker has been dealing with a hamstring injury throughout the season as he has only been active for two games - the second of which he was sidelined halfway through. His absence from practice doesn't bode well for his game status Monday, but look for more information to come once Saturday's injury report is released.
More News
-
Colts' Anthony Walker Jr.: Leaves game with hamstring injury•
-
Colts' Anthony Walker Jr.: Full participant Wednesday•
-
Colts' Anthony Walker Jr.: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Colts' Anthony Walker Jr.: Won't dress Sunday•
-
Colts' Anthony Walker Jr.: Inactive Sunday•
-
Colts' Anthony Walker Jr.: Out for remainder of Sunday's contest•
-
Elliott suspension reinstated, for now
The 5th Circuit Court has sided with the NFL. But we're far from finished. See what Heath Cummings...
-
Week 6 Trade Chart
Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster,...
-
Week 6 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 6? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 6 Rankings Update
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games)
In our initial look at the Week 6 slate, we give you start/sit advice for the AFC home games...
-
What you missed: Montgomery trending up?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.