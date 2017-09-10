Colts' Anthony Walker Jr.: Out for remainder of Sunday's contest
Walker sustained a hamstring injury and is out for the remainder of Sunday's game, Kevin Bowen of the Colts' official site reports.
It's not clear whether the decision to keep Walker sidelined for the rest of Sunday's contest was a precautionary decision or if there is something bigger looming here. We might have to wait a few days before we know for sure.
