Colts' Anthony Walker Jr.: Sitting out Sunday
Walker (hamstring) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks by head coach Chuck Pagano, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Walker will sit out for his third consecutive week, and it's no surprise as he hasn't practiced all week. The rookie fifth-round pick will likely need a full week of practice before he's allowed back on the game field to fulfill special teams duties.
