Walker (hamstring) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Walker has not practiced since aggravating the hamstring injury against the 49ers in Week 5. There remains no clear recovery timetable for the 22-year-old at this point, and he has appeared in only two games this season, both of which he exited with an injury.

