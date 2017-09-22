Play

Walker (hamstring) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns by head coach Chuck Pagano on Friday, Kevin Bowen of the Colts' official site reports.

The rookie fifth-round pick has only played in eight snaps this season, all of which were on special teams. There's still no clear timeline for Walker's return, but he'll likely need a full week of practice before he plays again.

