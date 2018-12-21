Colts' Anthony Walker: Listed as questionable
Walker (shoulder) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Walker was unable to practice in any capacity this week, putting his chances of suiting up Week 16 truly up in the air. Ahmad Thomas would benefit from increased snaps if Walker were to miss any time.
