Walker notched a season-high 16 tackles (12 solo) during Sunday's loss to the Jaguars.

Walker finished the regular season with three straight double-digit tackling performances. He notched a career-high 123 tackles (84 solo) across 16 contests in 2019, in addition to 2.5 sacks, two defended passes, one interception and one forced fumble. The 24-year-old is under contract with the Colts for 2020, making him a strong candidate to reprise his starting role in the team's linebacker corps.

