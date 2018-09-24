Colts' Anthony Walker: Nine total tackles in Sunday's loss
Walker had nine total tackles and defended a pass in Sunday's loss at Philadelphia.
Walker play 73 of the defense's 83 snaps, which is nearly double his totals the first two weeks. Meanwhile, backup middle linebacker Skai Moore didn't play a snap on defense. It looks like Walker is back to full speed after missing a month during the preseason due to a hamstring injury. He could be a reliable source of tackles with his return to full time on the job.
