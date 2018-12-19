Colts' Anthony Walker: Not practicing Wednesday
Walker (shoulder) did not practice Wednesday, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
Walker appears to have sustained a shoulder injury during Sunday's blowout win over the Cowboys. If the starting middle linebacker were to miss any time, Ahmad Thomas would be the primary beneficiary of increased snaps.
More News
-
Colts' Anthony Walker: Posts career-high tackles•
-
Colts' Anthony Walker: Another solid tackle performance•
-
Colts' Anthony Walker: Records 10 tackles in win•
-
Colts' Anthony Walker: Six tackles in Sunday's loss•
-
Colts' Anthony Walker: Ready to go Sunday•
-
Colts' Anthony Walker: Full practice participant•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers and risks
Before you lock in your lineup for Week 16, make sure you go through Dave Richard's Week 16...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Mitch Trubisky and Jared Goff have been up and down lately, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks both...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Even coming off an injury and dealing with a lot of competition, Julian Edelman continues to...
-
Trust Panthers without Newton?
Cam Newton will likely miss the rest of the season as a result of his lingering shoulder issues....