Walker is out for the remainder of Thursday's contest against the Patriots with a concussion, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

With both Walker and Darius Leonard (ankle) now out, the Colts will look to some combination of Matthew Adams, Skai Moore and Zaire Franklin to fill their linebacker corps alongside Najee Goode. Walker will look to clear the leagues concussion protocol prior to Week 6.

More News
Our Latest Stories