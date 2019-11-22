Play

Walker registered eight tackles (five solo) in Thursday's 20-17 loss to the Colts.

Walker left for a series due to an injury, but he still managed to lead the Colts in tackles along with Kenny Moore. The 2017 fifth-round pick now has 70 stops through 11 games, putting him on pace for a second straight season with 100-plus tackles. Walker will look to slow down Derrick Henry and the Titans in Week 13.

