Colts' Anthony Walker: Paces squad in tackles
Walker registered eight tackles (five solo) in Thursday's 20-17 loss to the Colts.
Walker left for a series due to an injury, but he still managed to lead the Colts in tackles along with Kenny Moore. The 2017 fifth-round pick now has 70 stops through 11 games, putting him on pace for a second straight season with 100-plus tackles. Walker will look to slow down Derrick Henry and the Titans in Week 13.
More News
-
Colts' Anthony Walker: Huge tackling day in loss•
-
Colts' Anthony Walker: Shifting back to MLB•
-
Colts' Anthony Walker: Ready for action Sunday•
-
Colts' Anthony Walker: Deemed questionable for Sunday•
-
Colts' Anthony Walker: Another strong tackling performance•
-
Colts' Anthony Walker: Career high in tackles•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 12 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 12, identifying risky plays,...
-
TNF preview, injury report updates
There are plenty of question marks on the injury report in Week 12, beginning with a Thursday...
-
Week 12 TE Preview: Start Walker?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 12, including how he's handling...
-
WR Preview: Play Hilton if he plays?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 12, including...