Walker recorded a career-high 11 tackles (seven solo) during Sunday's 24-21 win over Houston.

The Texans had an extremely difficult time running the ball against the Colts, and Walker was instrumental in stopping them. Not only did he have 11 tackles, but one of them went behind the line of scrimmage for a three-yard loss. The second-year linebacker out of Northwestern has 21 tackles over the past two games and will look to keep it going against a run-heavy Dallas offense.

