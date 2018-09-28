Colts' Anthony Walker: Questionable for Sunday
Walker (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans.
Walker was limited in Friday's practice due to a groin injury of undisclosed severity. It remains to be seen whether the linebacker will suit up Week 4, but if Walker were to miss any time it could propel undrafted rookie Skai Moore into the starting lineup.
More News
-
Colts' Anthony Walker: Nine total tackles in Sunday's loss•
-
Colts' Anthony Walker: Five tackles in Sunday's loss•
-
Colts' Anthony Walker: Practices in full Thursday•
-
Colts' Anthony Walker: Returns to practice•
-
Colts' Anthony Walker: Could retake practice field Monday•
-
Colts' Anthony Walker: Making progress•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 4? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Week 4 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 4, including some interesting...
-
TNF Recap: Rams look unstoppable
Miss Thursday's game? Chris Towers catches you up on what went down, as well as all of the...