Colts' Anthony Walker: Racks up 12 tackles
Walker had 12 tackles (eight solo), a half-sack and a forced fumble during Sunday's 31-17 loss to the TItans.
Walker reached double-digit tackles for the third time this season and led the team Sunday. The 24-year-old has 82 tackles (57 solo), 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble through 12 games, putting him on pace for a second consecutive 100-tackle campaign.
More News
-
Colts' Anthony Walker: Paces squad in tackles•
-
Colts' Anthony Walker: Huge tackling day in loss•
-
Colts' Anthony Walker: Shifting back to MLB•
-
Colts' Anthony Walker: Ready for action Sunday•
-
Colts' Anthony Walker: Deemed questionable for Sunday•
-
Colts' Anthony Walker: Another strong tackling performance•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Best Week 14 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Waivers: Bring it home
With the playoffs here, it's time to identify who can boost your lineup on the road to a championship....
-
Stealing Signals: Week 13 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 13.
-
Week 14 RB Preview: Waiver priority
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 14, including how to prioritize the...
-
Week 14 Fantasy football picks, rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 14.
-
Injury reaction: Mattison's big shot?
If Dalvin Cook's shoulder injury keeps him out for Week 14 or beyond, Alexander Mattison could...