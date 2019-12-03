Walker had 12 tackles (eight solo), a half-sack and a forced fumble during Sunday's 31-17 loss to the TItans.

Walker reached double-digit tackles for the third time this season and led the team Sunday. The 24-year-old has 82 tackles (57 solo), 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble through 12 games, putting him on pace for a second consecutive 100-tackle campaign.