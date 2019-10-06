Play

Walker (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game versus the Chiefs.

Walker played every defensive snap and made 26 tackles over the last two weeks, and he figures to continue his full-time workload in this contest. He'll continue to be the Colts' main run-stopper with Darius Leonard (concussion) inactive for the third straight game.

