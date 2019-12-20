Play

Walker (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game versus the Panthers.

Walker suffered the injury during Monday's loss to the Saints and began the week as a limited practice participant, but he had no limitations at Friday's session. The 24-year-old should make his 29th consecutive start Sunday for the Colts.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends