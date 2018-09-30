Colts' Anthony Walker: Ready for Week 4
Walker (groin) is active for Sunday's game against the Texans.
Walker dealt with a minor groin issue that kept him limited in practice heading into Week 4, but he's good to go while Zaire Franklin and Matthew Adams provide additional depth at linebacker.
