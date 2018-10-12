Colts' Anthony Walker: Ready to go Sunday
Walker (concussion) was removed from the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Jets.
Walker appears to have cleared the league's concussion protocol after logging full practice sessions Thursday and Friday, so he'll be ready for Sunday after playing just 14 defensive snaps Week 5 against the Patriots. He's accounted for 36 tackles (26 solo) and one interception in five games this season.
More News
-
Colts' Anthony Walker: Full practice participant•
-
Colts' Anthony Walker: Out with concussion•
-
Colts' Anthony Walker: Being evaluated for concussion•
-
Colts' Anthony Walker: Ready for Week 4•
-
Colts' Anthony Walker: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Colts' Anthony Walker: Nine total tackles in Sunday's loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 6 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Week 6 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 6, including some guys who...
-
TNF review: Barkley's not enough
Saquon Barkley has been as good as advertised, and it hasn't been enough for the Giants. Chris...