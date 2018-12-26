Colts' Anthony Walker: Returns to practice with limits
Walker (shoulder) was a limited participant during Wednesday's return to practice, Andrew Walker of the team's official site reports.
Walker's presence on the field, albeit in a limited fashion, is a great sign for the Colts leading up to Sunday. The second-year vet donned a non-contact jersey, but there's a growing belief that he'll be available if he continues progressing well. Indianapolis will likely test Walker's limits over the next few days before deciding on any game fate. In the event he can't suit up, Ahmad Thomas is the likely candidate to step in at the middle linebacker position.
