Colts' Anthony Walker: Returns to practice
Walker (groin) returned to practice Monday and is listed as the top middle linebacker on the team's first regular season depth chart, ESPN 1070 am Indianapolis reports.
Walker missed more than a month with the injury, so he may not start this week or have limited playing time as he's eased back into action. Skai Moore would start at middle linebacker if Walker is out.
