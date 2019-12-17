Play

Walker suffered a hamstring injury and will not return to Monday's game against the Saints, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports

The severity of the injury is unknown but with the game out of reach there's no sense in risking further injury for the linebacker. He ends his night with 10 tackles (five solo). Look for more updates on his status to come when the Colts resume practice later this week.

