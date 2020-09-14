site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Colts' Anthony Walker: Seven tackles in season opener
Walker had seven total tackles in Sunday's loss at Jacksonville.
Walker started at middle linebacker and should put up solid tackle totals after racking up a career-high 123 tackles (84 solo) across 16 contests in 2019.
