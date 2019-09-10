Walker had seven total tackles and a tackle for a loss in Sunday's loss at the Chargers. He started at middle linebacker and played on 36 of the defense's 63 snaps.

Walker struggled in coverage as he gave up receptions on all five passes targeted his way, according to Pro Football Focus. Walker remains the starting middle linebacker and stayed in for most passing downs, though he split snaps with Matthew Adams (21) and Bobby Okereke (15 snaps).