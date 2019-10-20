Colts' Anthony Walker: Shifting back to MLB
Walker will start at middle linebacker versus the Texans on Sunday, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.
Walker spent the last three games suiting up at weakside linebacker with Darius Leonard sidelined, and he'll now shift back to his usual role. The third-year pro saw a sharp uptick in tackles while lined up in the middle of the defense. Walker's production now stands to deflate back to normal levels, putting a damper on his upside in IDP formats.
