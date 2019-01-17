Colts' Anthony Walker: Steps up in sophomore season
Walker recorded 105 tackles, one sack, four passes defended, one interception and one fumble recovery during the regular season.
Walker played 694 defensive snaps in 2018, a notable uptick from his 115 snaps played in 2017. The second-year pro has emerged as a reliable run-stopper in Indianapolis' linebacker corps, and heads into the offseason with a solid grip on the starting middle linebacker job. He'll now shift his focus towards taking another step forward in 2019.
