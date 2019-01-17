Walker recorded 105 tackles, one sack, four passes defended, one interception and one fumble recovery during the regular season.

Walker played 694 defensive snaps in 2018, a notable uptick from his 115 snaps played in 2017. The second-year pro has emerged as a reliable run-stopper in Indianapolis' linebacker corps, and heads into the offseason with a solid grip on the starting middle linebacker job. He'll now shift his focus towards taking another step forward in 2019.