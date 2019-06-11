Colts' Antonio Garcia: Suspended four games
Garcia was suspended for the first four games of the season after violating NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Garcia was a third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2017 but has struggled to find his way onto a team throughout his career. He spent the second half of last season on the Colts practice squad. Garcia would count as one of the final 53 roster spots should the Colts decide to keep him on to begin the regular season.
