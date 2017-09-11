Play

Morrison started at inside linebacker and had four total tackles in Sunday's loss to the Rams.

Morrison played 57 snaps so he'll be a mainstay of the defense. He averaged eight tackles per game the last four games of last season after moving into a starting role, so Sunday's game was a disappointment. However, he should get plenty of opportunity for tackles on a defense that will struggle to get off the field.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories