Colts' Antonio Morrison: Full participant Wednesday
Morrison (elbow) was a full participant at the Colts' practice Wednesday.
Morrison will look to return after sitting out the Colts' Week 2 loss to the Cardinals. The 22-year-old will likely return to his starting role at inside linebacker and should see significant defensive snaps if he can stay healthy.
