Colts' Antonio Morrison: Leads Colts with 109 tackles
Morrison recorded 109 tackles (64 solo) and one pass defensed in 15 games with the Colts in 2017.
Morrison started all 15 games for Indianapolis and finished the season as the team's top tackler. The 23-year-old looked to take a step forward in his sophomore season and likely heads into 2018 as a presumed starter at inside linebacker for the Colts.
