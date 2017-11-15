Colts' Antonio Morrison: Nine tackles Sunday
Morrison recorded nine tackles (five solo) in Sunday's loss to the Steelers.
Morrison continues to rack up tackles for the Colts defense, as his season total now reaches 64 (35 solo). He'll now get the week to rest up before taking on the Titans in Week 12.
More News
-
Colts' Antonio Morrison: Racks up tackles in blowout loss•
-
Colts' Antonio Morrison: Seven tackles in Sunday's win•
-
Colts' Antonio Morrison: Full participant Wednesday•
-
Colts' Antonio Morrison: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Colts' Antonio Morrison: Four tackles in Sunday's loss•
-
Colts' Antonio Morrison: Set to begin season as starting linebacker•
-
Week 11 Rankings Breakdown
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 11 and helps you get...
-
Week 11 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...
-
Best Week 11 streaming options
Heath Cummings is advising streaming Blake Bortles and Marcedes Lewis in Week 11.
-
What you missed: Johnson making progress
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Believe it? Dallas lost minus Zeke
It's too late in the season to hold on to ideas for which we just don't have any evidence such...