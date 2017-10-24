Colts' Antonio Morrison: Racks up tackles in blowout loss
Morrison recorded 13 tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's blowout loss to the Jaguars
Morrison was the only member of the Colts' defense with more than five tackles in a game the team likely wants to forget. It was the 22-year-old's best statistical game of the season after tallying seven tackles each of the last four games.
