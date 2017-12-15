Colts' Antonio Morrison: Records 11 tackles in Thursday's loss
Morrison had 11 total tackles in Thursday's loss to Denver.
Morrison is averaging 7.3 tackles per game. He's been a steady source of points for IDP leagues that use tackles despite no sacks or interceptions.
