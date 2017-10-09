Colts' Antonio Morrison: Seven tackles in Sunday's win
Morrison had seven total tackles in Sunday's win over the 49ers.
He averaged eight tackles per game the last four games of last season after moving into a starting role, and is averaging 6.3 tackles per game this season. He hasn't graded well against the run, however, but his starting inside linebacker job seems secure.
More News
-
Colts' Antonio Morrison: Full participant Wednesday•
-
Colts' Antonio Morrison: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Colts' Antonio Morrison: Four tackles in Sunday's loss•
-
Colts' Antonio Morrison: Set to begin season as starting linebacker•
-
Colts' Antonio Morrison: Records nine tackles in Sunday's loss•
-
Colts' Antonio Morrison: Expected to start at inside linebacker•
-
Dump Big Ben, Big Blue? Believe it?
Deshaun Watson was incredible again in Week 5. He looks like the best quarterback in Fantasy....
-
Early look at the waiver wire
More rookie running backs appear ready to make plays, but it's a pair of veteran pass catchers...
-
Giants lose Beckham to serious injury
How will Fantasy owners recover from losing Odell Beckham? It'll be easier than what the Giants...
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...