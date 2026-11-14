Key (hamstring) was activated from injured reserve Saturday and does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Key missed the Colts' last five games while on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury that he sustained in Week 4 against the Commanders. He was cleared to return to practice Wednesday and logged a trio of full sessions, which gave the Colts the confidence to activate the veteran defensive lineman from IR ahead of Sunday's contest. Prior to his IR stint, Key posted eight tackles (three solo), including 0.5 sacks, and one forced fumble in four regular-season games.