Colts' Artavis Scott: Heading to Indianapolis
Scott signed a reserve/future contract with the Colts on Friday.
Scott had his practice squad contract with the Chargers expire earlier this week, and he didn't have to wait long before finding a new team. The 25-year-old is still looking to make his NFL debut since going undrafted out of Clemson in 2017.
