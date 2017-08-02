Colts' Arturo Uzdavinis: Signs with Colts
Uzdavinis signed with the Colts on Wednesday, Mike Chappell of of CBS 4 News Indianapolis reports.
Uzdavinis will likely function as a reserve offensive lineman in Indianapolis. Prior to joining th Colts, Uzdavinis was with the Vikings earlier this summer.
