Dulin (concussion) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report.
Dulin entered the concussion protocol during Monday's loss to the Chargers after he was on the receiving end of a helmet-to-helmet hit from safety Derwin James, a play that got James ejected from the contest. Whether Dulin will be able to clear the five-step protocol in time for Sunday's game with the Giants remains to be seen, but his activity in practices Thursday and Friday should help determine his status.